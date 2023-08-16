A family that’s had a significant impact on Rugby High School sports, especially in football, are the Schneibels.

Brothers DJ and Brody are back on the same roster this season at Minot State, fellow brother Cole also recently played at Valley City State.

There are more Schneibels still coming through the Panther program as two-year starter Austin enters his senior season, drawing inspiration from his brothers success.

Austin Schneibel: “It’s pretty inspiring for me to see that if they can make it farther, I can probably make it farther. I just push myself to do better than they did.”

Travis Risovi: “There just a bunch of big, hard working boys who love football, and their family loves football and they’re always around it and always a part of it. Now it’s Austin’s turn. This year, he’s going to be our running back and he’s going to be a kid who’s going to carry the load and has the body to do it, and he has the mindset to do it.”

Austin’s younger brother Zach also joined the football team this year as a freshman.