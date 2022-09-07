Shiloh Christian’s football team enters week four with a perfect record, and the Skyhawks have given up just 15 points through three games.

One big focus for this year’s team is remaining disciplined, trying to limit penalties and staying ahead of the chains in tough spots. The Skyhawks say if they can continue to limit mistakes and get off the field on defense, they sky is the limit.

“Those are things that is not a winning combination, so if you want to win games you’ve got to be disciplined, you’ve got to be focused and you’ve got to really put your best foot forward,” Skyhawks’ head coach Funnon Barker said.

“Multiple times a practice they’re always saying, ‘Stay focused. Always be doing the little things right,’ like coaches say, so it’s definitely been probably one of our biggest points is just focusing on the little things,” junior Michael Fagerland said. “Trying to get every little thing right.”

Friday night will be a battle of the unbeatens as the Skyhawks host 3-0 Dickinson Trinity.