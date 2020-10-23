Football: Shiloh Christian comes together at the right time

Shiloh Christian’s season has been a tale of two parts. Starting the year going 0-2 before winning six straight games to earn a region championship. The Skyhawks point to a player-led meeting as the biggest turnaround for their season.

“We came to practice after the Trinity game and said, ‘okay guys we really need to buckle down on the practice and we can’t just say that. We really have to get better in practice each day and have good weeks of practices,'” senior Braiden Kuehn said. “Every day after that they’ve just been showing up and we’ve been doing better.”

Those practices have been key in developing a roster that’s nearly 50 percent freshmen.

“We’ve really liked our production from those younger guys,” senior Josh Kolling said. “They’re ready for varsity football, and I think they’ll keep growing as they get older, so we’re really excited about that.”

Those underclassmen have been pivotal not only on game night but also on the scout team, as the Skyhawks prepare for a home playoff game against the Kenmare Honkers.

“Defensively we’ll have a lot of work cut out for us,” head coach Funnon Barker said. “We’ll have to control the line of scrimmage if we want to have a chance to win.”

The Honkers could be one of the biggest teams Shiloh has faced, but if anyone can stop them it’s the Skyhawks, giving up less than 14 points per game this season.

“I think as the seasons gone our kids have really honed into their keys and have done a really nice job doing that,” Barker said. “We’ve really seen that in not only the turnover column, we’ve been able to create a lot of turnovers to give our offense some extra opportunities, but we’ve just been able to really limit big plays and make teams earn it.”

The Skyhawks offense will need explosive plays from seniors Josh Kolling and Braiden Kuehn to earn a chance to play at home at least one more time next week.

Kick off between the Skyhawks and Kenmare is set for 2pm at Miller Field.

