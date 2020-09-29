Football: Shiloh Christian finding their way through win streak

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

After starting the season 0-2, Shiloh Christian has managed to rip off four straight wins, easily the hottest team in region four Class A.

The Skyhawks most recent win is an impressive 10 point upset against Killdeer on the road. Shiloh knew this season would have growing pains with the number of underclassmen, and believed it just needed to take a little time to get adjusted.

“We feel the way we do things does a good job of getting our kids prepared,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “I think the big thing for a young kid stepping up is the speed of the varsity level. It’s a lot quicker than junior high and JV and so that’s probably the biggest adjustment. Some of that is just in-game. You just go to get the reps and when you do that, they get more comfortable as the season goes.”

Shiloh has a big game this Friday as they host Bowman County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Get ready for a very blustery day

YHF

NDC SEPT 30

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Hospitalizations & COVID-19

Shiloh Christian Football

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Road Train Study

Picture Day

New Pollbooks

Speedy CNA Training

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/29

Rugby Doc Research

Garrison PD Update

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/29

Tuesday's Forecast: warmer and windy

cold brew

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss