Football: Shiloh Christian finding their way through win streak

After starting the season 0-2, Shiloh Christian has managed to rip off four straight wins, easily the hottest team in region four Class A.

The Skyhawks most recent win is an impressive 10 point upset against Killdeer on the road. Shiloh knew this season would have growing pains with the number of underclassmen, and believed it just needed to take a little time to get adjusted.

“We feel the way we do things does a good job of getting our kids prepared,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “I think the big thing for a young kid stepping up is the speed of the varsity level. It’s a lot quicker than junior high and JV and so that’s probably the biggest adjustment. Some of that is just in-game. You just go to get the reps and when you do that, they get more comfortable as the season goes.”

Shiloh has a big game this Friday as they host Bowman County.