Football: Shiloh Christian knows matchup with Harvey/Wells County will be physical

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks enter this season looking to get back to Fargo.

It’s been a few years since they made the title game, and are replacing some holes at key positions, including at quarterback. Shiloh opens with Harvey Wells County, a tough team that they know will be a great test to start the season.

“I feel like we’ll matchup really good with them,” says Braiden Kuehn. “Because if they can pound the rock, we can pound the rock too and I feel like it’s going to be a battle of the trenches.”

“And then they hit you hard with the play-action pass down the field,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “So we’re really going to have to read our keys defensively and make some stops if we want to win.”

Game time is this Friday at Harvey/Wells County at 8pm.