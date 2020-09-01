Football: Shiloh Christian leans on their youth to take them back to the postseason

For a team seeking a return trip to the postseason, Shiloh Christian has a ton of new faces. The key is making the pieces fit before it’s too late.

Head Coach Funnon Barker enters this season knowing he has challenges ahead.

“Last year, we were a very veteran team and we had a lot of two or three-year starters,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “This year, we had 21 guys that are out. Ten of them are freshmen, 14 or freshmen, or sophomores. So we’re a pretty young team, so we’ve had to cover some things, maybe our install has been a little bit slower than it has been in the past.”

The Skyhawks are 0-2 in 2020 but have lost by a combined 13 points, showing the fight the Skyhawks have until the last whistle.

“I feel like any guy that we have would be able to pick it up in any situation,” senior Braiden Keuhn says. “Because we’re just a tight team and I feel like if anything went wrong, we’d be able to pick it right back up and just say ‘hey, next play, we got it, we’re okay.”

One side of the ball they’ll lean on is the defense. Align and assignment the message throughout these first few weeks of the season.

“Your linebackers are the quarterbacks of your defense and they make sure everyone’s aligned,” Keuhhn says. “And it’s just more of memorization too. Like we watch the film and the film that the coaches put out for us.”

That attention to detail is lead from the seniors, one of them is Josh Colling, taking over at quarterback this year.

“Leaning on that experience, knowing what it takes,” says senior Josh Colling. “Keeping our younger guys and our older guys just at a high level and so I think that’s really valuable when you’re trying to make a deep postseason run.”

In order to do that, coach Barker will take it step by step.

“You can’t worry about that if you don’t take care of what’s in front of you,” Barker says. “So for us, it’s really about attacking the day and taking care of practice and if you do that, you’re going to improve every week and be there at the end of the season.”

Shiloh is on the road against Richardton Taylor this Friday night.