Football: Shiloh Christian looking at who can fill the holes on the roster

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks opened up their season with their first practice on Thursday evening, with hopes of a big season in 11B.

Shiloh Christian will have to find their starting quarterback after Josh Colling graduated, but they bring back some size on the offensive line. Head coach Funnon Barker knows this first week of practice is all about understanding his roster.

“You got to play to your strengths,” says Head Coach Funnon Barker. “A three-man front, a four or five-man front. Whether you can play man in the back or zone, so over these next days, these are the things you’re going to figure out. What kind of team are you going to have. What abilities do your players have that you can use in a game to be most successful and put your team to be successful.”