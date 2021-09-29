Football: Shiloh Christian prepares for their biggest matchup yet

Shiloh Christian football is on fire, after an opening week loss to Harvey Wells County, the Skyhawks have ripped off five straight wins.

After important victories over Bowman County, Dickinson Trinity, and Hazen, Shiloh is poised to be in the driver’s seat of their region if they can grab their biggest win yet.

“Everyone kind of understands what’s on the line,” says senior Ethan Gerving. “Some of the younger guys, you have to explain it to them because they’ve never had the experience the kind of playing for region and going to playoffs so. You just have to explain it to them and push them more.”

“Beulah is a measuring stick game,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “They are a great program. They’ve played in a lot of state championships over the last few years. This is a great measuring stick for where we’re at as a program and where this team is at and where it needs to get.”