Football: Shiloh Christian wants a better start to this season

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are set to open their 2021 season at home with a rematch against Harvey Wells County, hoping this one will end with a win.

Last season got off to a rough start for Shiloh, starting 0-2 with a close loss to the Hornets, followed by a loss at home to Dickinson Trinity. The Skyhawks will look to avoid falling into another early hole, and it starts with a better sense of focus at practice.

“It was kind of the same position as this year,” says WR/OLB Isaac Heringer. “Where we weren’t super sharp coming into the first game. We kind of looked past them, the first game of the season. We definitely don’t want to do that this year.”

“They scored at the end of the game there to beat us,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “And another really big challenge. They have Thorson on the outside. They bring back their quarterback, a couple of very good wide receivers that are tall and lengthy, go and get the ball. And that’s going to be a really big challenge for us.”