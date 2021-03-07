Football: Shiloh Christian’s Josh Kolling signs to play at Concordia

Shiloh Christian’s Josh Kolling is officially headed to play football at Concordia College next fall. Sunday, the Skyhawks two-way player signed his letter of intent to play for the Cobbers.

Kolling played quarterback during his senior season at Shiloh, but he says he’ll likely be playing defensive back at Concordia. After leading Shiloh to the quarterfinals this year, Kolling says that taste of playing on Saturdays got him excited to play at the next level.

“I’m so excited,” Kolling said. “I’ve always wanted to play football on Saturdays, and I got to in the playoffs in high school, but now I’ll get to play on Saturdays a lot more, so I’m really excited for that. It’s always been a dream of mine to play college football.”

