Shiloh Christian’s football team comes into 2022 after a first round playoff exit last season, but this year they have some continuity that the program hasn’t seen in a while.

The Skyhawks return the same quarterback for the first time in three seasons. It makes it even better for the Skyhawks that they have two guys with experience under center.

Joey Desir started getting more playing time late last season, and he’s hoping with the combination of experience in the back field, and the athleticism around him, the Skyhawks can soar to another playoff run.

“I have so much confidence in these guys because they’re so athletic,” Desir said. “I can give them the ball and let them make the play, so it’s awesome to have so many guys that are willing to put themselves out there to make plays to go and be athletes. I’m just excited to go and work with them, because it doesn’t put a lot of stress on me when I can just toss them the ball and they make the plays.”

The Skyhawks open their season at home Friday night against Ray-Powers Lake.