BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star games battled weather on Saturday. The 11-man game concluded with the 9-man game being called off in the first quarter.
11-Man Score
|East
|21
|West
|0
9-Man Score
|East
|8*
|West
|0
