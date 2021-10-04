Football: South Border chasing historic finish to 2021 season

There’s sounds of excitement for South Border with a winning record secured for the first time in seven years, but the Mustangs have their eye on something that hasn’t happened in 44 years.

“There was a time in the fall where we had all the names up on the board and you’re kind of looking at some of these names and you’re going, ‘Oh what are we going to get out of them? What’s this going to look like this year?'” First year head coach Chuck Brandner said. “And all of a sudden your two-three weeks into the season seeing what you’re getting out of them and you’re going, ‘Wow this is pretty special.'”

A win Friday night would make the Mustangs 7-1 in the regular season. The last time this team had one or less losses in a season, the co-op didn’t exist. Now, the Ashley and Wishek communities are embracing their teams’ success.

“Having all the fans there it really boosts all our morale’s,” senior Ashton Peterson said. “You know, all of our confidence is just boosted a lot during the game.”

The Mustangs say a mixture of new energy and confidence has boosted their team under a brand new coaching staff.

“From our first game we kind of came into it like, ‘What do we expect here?'” senior Seth Wolf explained. “We got through that game and then it kind of just grew on us. We kept our heads level and our confidence just grew on the field and we knew that, ‘hey we’ve got a shot to do something this year that hasn’t been done in a while.'”

But the end of the regular season Friday night doesn’t mean the end of the road for a special South Border team.

“We’ve been preaching staying hungry and staying humble,” Brandner said. “You know, we don’t really want to forget where we came from, but we want to stay hungry and know that we don’t want this to end soon.”