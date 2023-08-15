The South Border Mustangs are coming off an 8-2 regular season record in 2022 and in year two under Evan Mellmer, the Mustangs know their identity on offense.

South Border wants to dominate on the ground, and a crucial piece of the offensive attack is the five men up front on an offensive line that features key returners.

“We’re going to ride up front,” says Mellmer. “We return every lineman off our team from last year. In 9-man football, if you can return every guy up front, that’s a huge advantage. We want to run the football and if we can ride those guys, we’re going to.”

“We read off each other,” says OL Daniel Schumacher. “We know what the next guy to the side of us is going to do. So, we’re going to be a crucial part of the offense.”

South Border begins its season at the Region 4 Rumble against Beach this Saturday at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. central time.