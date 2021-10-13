Football: South Border’s defense leading the way in historic season

The South Border Mustangs are one of the hottest teams in the state right now winning their last four games by an average of 31 points.

That’s an impressive stat for a team with a new head coach and two new coordinators. A big reason for the Mustangs success is their defense giving up less than 10 points per game.

“We gang tackle, we get multiple people to the ball, and that’s our goal every week,” said first year head coach Chuck Brandner. “We want to get multiple people there and we’re going to hit hard and be the aggressor. We play a physical brand of football and we pride ourselves on that.”

The Mustangs host Grant County-Flasher for the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.