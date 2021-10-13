Football: South Border’s defense leading the way in historic season

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The South Border Mustangs are one of the hottest teams in the state right now winning their last four games by an average of 31 points.

That’s an impressive stat for a team with a new head coach and two new coordinators. A big reason for the Mustangs success is their defense giving up less than 10 points per game.

“We gang tackle, we get multiple people to the ball, and that’s our goal every week,” said first year head coach Chuck Brandner. “We want to get multiple people there and we’re going to hit hard and be the aggressor. We play a physical brand of football and we pride ourselves on that.”

The Mustangs host Grant County-Flasher for the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories