Football: Southern McLean going into 2021 with a new look

Southern McLean has a new look this year as the Roughriders welcome in a new head coach.

Beau Eriksson is taking over for the team. He spent last season at the college level coaching running backs at the University of Mary, and spent time as the co-head coach in Rugby before that. Eriksson says he’s excited for the potential in a new place.

“I’m very excited. For us there’s a lot of growing that’s going to have to occur, but it’s a great group of guys from what I’ve noticed so far. You know, a lot of high expectations around here. I know these guys are wanting to win and they’re buying in to what we’re trying to do around here, so we’ve only had day one of practice so far but I’m excited for what we should be able to achieve this year.”

The Roughriders open their season at Park River on August 20.