Football: Southern McLean leaning on defensive experience

Southern McLean’s football team is going into a big game against Bowman County this week with a 1-1 record.

The Roughriders’ defense has been a focus for their new coaching staff early on. Head coach Beau Eriksson says his team returns the most experience on defense, so they’ll be relying on them to step up in big moments.

The Roughriders have allowed just 20 points through two games of the season, including a shutout of Park River in week one.

“Defensively we’ve talked a lot about fitting what our team is,” Roughriders’ head coach Beau Erikkson said. “Our team needs from the number of guys we have up front to athleticism we have, so there’s going to be some changes, but the whole idea is to be simple so we can play fast at the same time too.”

Southern McLean hosts Bowman County this week, and you’ll be able to see highlights from that game on Friday Night Frenzy.