Football: St. Mary’s doing its part to make sure football season goes on

As football practice returns across the state, one team eyeing a return to the playoffs is the St. Mary’s Saints.

The Saints strapped on pads today for the first time this season. They are using the first week of practice to get athletes acclimated to competition again after most of them went without sports for six months. Coach Dan Smreaker says after the long layoff players seem more excited than ever to hit the field.

“Playing high school sports is a great privilege on a normal year, but to be able to comeback this year and get our kids a chance to get on the field, and a chance to play this great game is awesome,” head coach Dan Smrekar said.

Saints coaches and players are doing their part to ensure the season goes on safely by making players space out during timeouts and water breaks, something Smrekar says they will not take lightly.

“What we talk to them about a lot is we’re getting this chance to start, so we’ve got to make sure we take care of ourselves and we do whatever we have to do so we can continue to play,” Smrekar said.

The Saints road back to the playoffs starts on August 28.