Football: St. Mary’s finds winning formula through practice

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The St. Mary’s Saints are entering their sixth state championship in eight years.

The Saints have been the undisputed number one team in 2020, with lockdown defense and a potential all-state running back in Cullen Curl. They have avoided falling behind in all of their games, coaches saying is a testament to the team in how they prepare.

“They’ve gone into games knowing they would be heavily favored in some games,” says head coach Dan Smrekar. “But they still practiced well and practiced hard. They’ve really come to understand that you’re going to play how you prepare and they’ve taken upon themselves to just do that.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11

A chilly and windy Veterans Day

NDC NOV 11

Flag Pole

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss