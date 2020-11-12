Football: St. Mary’s finds winning formula through practice

The St. Mary’s Saints are entering their sixth state championship in eight years.

The Saints have been the undisputed number one team in 2020, with lockdown defense and a potential all-state running back in Cullen Curl. They have avoided falling behind in all of their games, coaches saying is a testament to the team in how they prepare.

“They’ve gone into games knowing they would be heavily favored in some games,” says head coach Dan Smrekar. “But they still practiced well and practiced hard. They’ve really come to understand that you’re going to play how you prepare and they’ve taken upon themselves to just do that.”