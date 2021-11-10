Football: St. Mary’s is ready for its rematch with Jamestown, hoping for a better result

It’s less than two days away from crowning a football champ in Fargo, and close to finding out if St. Mary’s can go back-to-back.

The Saints have leaned on their defense all season, and it’s been no different in the postseason, getting them to the final week. St. Mary’s fell just once this season, a 20-7 road loss to Jamestown, the team they face on Friday.

“When you play another really good team, you can’t beat yourself with penalties or with turnovers,” says head coach Dan Smrekar. “In the second half at Jamestown, we did that, and they took advantage and beat us. And so we can’t do that.”

“It’s all preparation,” says senior Nicholas Windsor. “It’s how we prepare for Jamestown, how we prepare ourselves and in what we do in the days leading up to Friday. That’s really got to help us to be able to do that.”