Football: St. Mary’s looking for improvements ahead of big matchup

The St. Mary’s Saints football team is coming off a semifinals appearance last season, but even after going that far, they feel there is room to improve.

That starts with taking care of the football, something that head coach Dan Smrekar says the team has constantly been working on before, during, and after practice. The Saints believe their path back to the playoffs starts with limiting turnovers to win games.

“We talk about ball security and turnovers all the time,” head coach Dan Smrekar said. “We talk to the quarterbacks that their number one job is leadership, and number two job is turnovers. It’s the same thing with running backs. To me, turnovers and field position is what wins ball games for you.”

The Saints play defending state champs Hillsboro Central Valley Friday night.