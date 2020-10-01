Football: St. Mary’s prepare for the final leg of their toughest stretch of the schedule

St. Mary’s football team is approaching their third game of the season against a ranked opponent.

The Saints have arguably one of the toughest schedules in Class AA, but so far the Saints have made it look easy. They have yet to allow an opponent to score a point this season, and they are averaging 35 points per game on offense. Head coach Dan Smrekar says his team is playing with a bad taste in their mouth after falling short in the semifinals last season.

“I’m hoping it was a learning process for our kids, and a bad taste for them so that they’ll work harder this year,” head coach Dan Smrekar said. “As we talked about, we’ve got to change what we’re doing if we want to change our results for this fall.”

The number one ranked Saints play the fourth ranked Beulah Miners on Friday