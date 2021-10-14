Football: St. Mary’s shuts out Dickinson on the road

The St. Mary’s Saints and Dickinson Midgets met Thursday night in a battle of top five teams in 11A football.

The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. An interception late in the first half gave the Saints all the momentum they needed as they marched down the field and scored a touchdown with less than two minutes left in the half.

From there it was all the Saints’ defense. They earned their second straight shutout defeating the Midgets 34-0.

Elsewhere, Williston topped Watford City in an interclass matchup, the final score 14-7.