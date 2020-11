The St. Mary’s Saints have won the 2020 Class AA state championship. The win marks the Saints’ first state title since 2017.

The Saints and Beulah Miners were tied 7-7 at the half, and the game stayed that way until a field goal from Nick Schumacher gave the Saints a 10-7 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Isaac Vandal returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to seal the game.

The Saints defeated Beulah 17-7.