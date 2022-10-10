The signal caller for the Minot Magicians plans to stay local to play college football.

Jayden Speraw committed to play at Minot State on his Twitter account last week.

The Minot Senior credits a good relationship with the coaching staff and getting to stay in the Magic City among the reasons for his decision after getting the offer this past summer.

Speraw got input from other former Magi on the Beavers roster like Ben Bolinski and Tyler Johnson during his recruitment, which also may have contributed to his decision.

“I’ve talked to Ben a couple of times. I actually went to his wedding reception after and said hi to him and all of the guys there a couple of months ago and that was right after I got my offer and just kind of kept in contact. One of my tight ends over there, Tyler Johnson has been pushing my arm a little bit to go there too,” Speraw said.

“Very proud of him, he’s earned everything he’s achieved, but he’d be the first to tell you that it took a team to get him there. So I’m proud of him, he got to enjoy that day, we’re locked in to getting it done on Friday night,” Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot said.