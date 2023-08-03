The Surrey Mustangs are in search of a seventh straight playoff bid, making the quarterfinals each of the last two years.

Surrey only returns two starters from last season, but the team hopes the winning tradition can help in this year’s transition.

“It says a lot about the guys that are coming out for football. They’re really passionate about it, they’re really committed to being good every year, and you know, Coach [Mark] Kennedy when he was here, he did a great job starting that tradition and I’m just happy to keep it going right now,” Head Coach Connor Hill said.

“The energy we bring to practice and games, I think that pays off a lot, and then all the time we put in out of practice too, like film and stuff,” Senior Trevyn Christienson said.