Football: Surrey leans on unity for a deep run at state

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Surrey Mustangs are coming off 40-18 win over Berthold this past Friday.

Head Coach Mark Kennedy says he is preaching teamwork and unity this season to help get the players to come together. He lost 4 players to graduation but he will lean heavily on returners to get the freshmen up to speed.

“Your role has to get a little bit bigger,” says head coach Mark Kennedy. “And we’re going to keep pushing you to be better and to be better people. As long as we can do that we have a chance.”

“They’re helping us on the scout team,” senior Keegan McClain. “And pushing us to keep going.”

“I feel like Juniors and Seniors are really helping them improve their game,” says senior Jagger Dickman. “And get them dedicated to the game of football.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss