Football: Surrey leans on unity for a deep run at state

The Surrey Mustangs are coming off 40-18 win over Berthold this past Friday.

Head Coach Mark Kennedy says he is preaching teamwork and unity this season to help get the players to come together. He lost 4 players to graduation but he will lean heavily on returners to get the freshmen up to speed.

“Your role has to get a little bit bigger,” says head coach Mark Kennedy. “And we’re going to keep pushing you to be better and to be better people. As long as we can do that we have a chance.”

“They’re helping us on the scout team,” senior Keegan McClain. “And pushing us to keep going.”

“I feel like Juniors and Seniors are really helping them improve their game,” says senior Jagger Dickman. “And get them dedicated to the game of football.”