Football: Surrey looking to improve after their first loss of the season

The Surrey Mustangs Football team lost their first game of the season last week against Divide County.

However, they are 6-1 and Head Coach Mark Kennedy says the team worked hard in the offseason during summer camp at becoming a family. He adds the team is going to have to continue to fight and work hard down the stretch.

“It all starts with the offseason I think, we would always come out on Thursday nights and we would work on plays and stuff,” explains Junior Cornerback Randy Polum. “The weight room, I think just loving each other as a team we all love each other and we are pretty close. We all push each other to get better every day and we all have the same goal and that’s to win.”

The Mustangs are back in action against MLS Friday at 7pm.

