Football: TGU looking for another big upset on the road

The TGU Titans are coming off a big win against Grant County-Flasher.

The Titans relied heavily on the rushing attack to lead them to the upset win. but they feel that win gives the team some much-needed momentum. TGU now remains the road warriors when they travel to Linton. The Titans look to slow down the Lions two-headed monster in Lucas Schumacher and Trey Jacob.

“The Schumacher kid is a quarterback and he can run or pass,” says head coach Ben Wollenzien. “But I think we’re assignment sound, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance to be in the game.”

“We got to keep them contained and use our speed to our advantage,” says senior Cody Frounfelter. “And I heard their runningback is a wrestler so he is going to have good balance so we’re going to have to really rally around the football.”

The Titans feel they need to focus on one play at a time in this game.