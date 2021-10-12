Football: The Marauders pushing the passing game to new heights

The UMary Marauders came very close to pulling off the upset over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, and that is a testament to how great this passing offense has been through six games.

Logan Nelson ranks as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation at division two, while his favorite target, Danny Kittner is set to shatter numerous UMary receiving records. It’s the trust that is built in this offense that has lead to the fast start.

“Well it’s nice like that, as a quarterback,” says QB Logan Nelson. “Because you know where you can go with the football. If the defense is doing this, I have the confidence that I can go there because the receivers can make a play. He’s going to make a great route. He’s going to get the ball in his hands.”

“He’s just done a great job staying in the pocket, making great throws,” says WR Danny Kittner. “And just trusting us more. I think our connection with him and us as receivers has grown and it shows every week. He’s done a great job in trusting us and we trust him in being in the right spots.”

Head coach Craig Bagnell is encouraged by what he’s seen in his offense, crediting the growth in the running game as a contributing factor in the passing attack.

“At the end of the day, if your best players are touching the ball consistently, then you’re going to set yourself up for an opportunity to do good things,” says head coach Craig Bagnell. “The staff has done a great job in helping find ways to get them the ball and then the guys have done a great job executing it. So it’s been a lot of fun and we got to continue to do it and continue to find ways to continue that trend because they’ve shown they can do it and now we just got to keep doing it week in and week out.”