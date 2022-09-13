The 12 seniors on this year’s Tioga Football team haven’t won more than two varsity games in a season prior to 2022, but they’re off to a 3-0 start this year, winning their first two games after a forfeit win in week one.

“Some of that senior leadership is starting to take effect and those kids have done a good job of working in practice and working with our young guys to make them better each week. Last year we only had three seniors and they played a lot last year and as sophomores, they played quite a bit too, and right now we’re playing hard in practice,” said Tioga Football Coach, Tim Shaffer.

“Not being able to play the first game, we had a lot of extra practice time and so that was really good to kick the season off. Starting off with two wins really just helps boost confidence for this team, which we haven’t been having much in the past couple of years,” said Tioga Quarterback/Linebacker, Joel Holmen.

And while the team has scored an average of 40 points in their first two games, they’ve also been able to step up on the other side of the ball.

“I think we’ve communicated really well offensively and defensively. We let up a lot of points last year on defense, haven’t let up too many big plays this year and I think that’s a big key,” said Moses Carr, running back and linebacker for Tioga.

A victory over Lewis & Clark could give the Pirates an inside track at their first playoff bid since 2016, and limiting the Bombers on the ground will play a big part in getting a win.

“From film that I’ve watched, they’ve got a really nice jet motion they run. They’re running backs and quarterbacks make plays with their legs,” said Holmen.

“It’s a big game, they need a win and we want a win to secure a playoff spot and hopefully get in the playoffs. I know they’re well-coached. Coach Rudolph will have those kids ready. It’s always tough to play in Berthold. They do a nice job with a lot of things, so we’ve got to come ready to play, and if we do the things that we do right, we’ll be okay,” said Shaffer.