Football: Titans taking the new players under their wing

The TGU Titans are coming off a close 42-40 win against Central Mclean. The Titans feel like team chemistry and working together is carrying them this season.

The players hang out off the field to grow their bond on the field. Head Coach Ben Wollenzien says the team is welcoming of the newcomers, and he knows this will be huge down the stretch.

“We will see that each week and every week,” says Wollenzien. “Build and build and I think that we try to get across the concept of playing for the guy next to you and I think that will help down the road for sure.”

“Because I think if we know each other better off the field it will help our team connect more on the field and help us play better,” says QB/DB Cy Luna.

“The more you’re around somebody the more you will get to know them,” says RB/LB Cody Frounfelter. “And learn what their strengths and weaknesses are so it helps us be able to work through that stuff.”

The Titans take on rival St. John Friday.