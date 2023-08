BISMARCK, N.D. — After winning nine games in a season for the first time since 2009, Dickinson Trinity is using last year’s state quarterfinals loss as motviation for higher expectations in 2023.

With only graduating two senior following the 2022 season, key pieces are reutrning for the Titans. For an offense that averaged over 40 points a season ago, First-Team All-State quarterback Jace Kovash and running back Ty Dasssinger lead a loaded offense with limitless options.