Football: Trinity built to withstand close contests

Dickinson Trinity’s football team is sitting at 5-2 going into this week, but their wins have not all been easy.

Part of the Titans’ success has been their resiliency in close games. They have had five games determined by ten points or less so far this season, and their two losses have been by a combined six points.

The Titans say their ability to keep these big games close is something intangible that they have developed since last season, more mental toughness.

“You know, we have these tough games but in the end we all stick together and we just play as a team, and that’s what gets us through these tough games,” senior Tanner Soehren said.

“We came back from deficits that I think just really speaks to the mental toughness of these guys, and their never quit attitude,” head coach John Odermann said.

The Titans have another tough test this Thursday against Killdeer