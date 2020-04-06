Football: UMary dealing with the lack of spring practices

During this time of year, UMary would be in the thick of spring practices, but the only thing they’re practicing is social distancing. However, it doesn’t stop the grind of making the Marauders better.

UMary football is one team that is losing valuable time. Spring practices have been canceled, a critical time for transfers and redshirts to get reps ahead of the next football season.

“It’s kind of their first full time around through the system to where they really get to understand it,” said head coach Craig Bagnell. “And the light bulb clicks and they get a ton of reps and get a ton of coaching and it’s really a good time to find out what kind of team you are.”

Bagnell says this is the time where UMary would fix what didn’t work last year. Relegated to a few meetings over video chat, training for these players has been anything but normal.

“As an athlete, you’re training and you’re on this strict regiment all year long,” said Bagnell. “And all of a sudden, it disappears and then you’re stuck at home. You kind of get cramped up, so just make sure that the guys are doing okay and also being able to still train.”

Even with the separation between players and coaches, one group that is coming together is the coaches themselves from around the Northern Sun Conference.

“We are in this with the same thing,” Bagnell said. “We’re here for the kids. We love the game and we want to see them grow, and the programs and the game continue to grow. So really the conversations I’ve had with other coaches is, other head coaches, has been, what are you doing right now?”

Right now, UMary is just eager to just get back on the field.

“We miss the guys,” said Bagnell. “Just wish they were able to come back and that day will come, and we’ll be excited, and it’s going to be a big rejoice. Everyone’s going to be happy and ready to go.”

UMary opens the season at Wayne State on Sept. 3.

