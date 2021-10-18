Football: UMary has an opportunity to improve defensively with an easier schedule down the stretch

The UMary Marauders are coming off a tough loss to a good Sioux Falls team, and while that loss doesn’t help their cause, they still have a chance to improve their record with their next three games against teams below them in the standings.

That stretch could give the Marauders a chance to improve on their defense, which has given up over 36 points per game.

“We’ve got to continue to get all 11 guys operating the same way,” says head coach Craig Bagnell. “Right now, we haven’t been doing that. We have one guy make a mistake and it leads to a big play. So we got to get all 11 playing assignment-wise. Getting in the right spots and then coming down to making a play.”