It’s a new era on the gridiron for the UMary Marauders, with a fresh face at the head coaching helm and a ton of turnover on the roster.

Shann Schillinger is hoping to make his mark on the Marauders this season but will have a ton of new faces to contend with. The first day few days of practice will focus on getting back up to speed, with the hopes that players aren’t afraid to make mistakes, they just have to learn from them.

“We’re still learning names and everybody is trying to get to know each other,” says Schillinger. “So it’s just been challenging in that sense but that’s also fun. It’s fun to get to know kids, see them out here, watch them move around, and what they can do. We just have a long ways to go. Long long ways to go”

“Being out here with the new guys and stuff, seeing them, coaching them around, it was exciting being the older guy now,” says LB Jakob Petry. “Taking on the reins of that so it’s a good experience.”

Many of the position groups will have a lot of competition when it comes to playing time. However, one group that is ready to lead will be the offensive line, the protection group will return to most starts amongst the roster and the players feel that they can lead the way. There’s a belief that if the line plays well, everything else will follow for the Marauders in 2023.

“The standards are higher,” says LT Drake Lalim. “We expect more out of ourselves. We expect to execute at a higher standard. So I think it should be a good year. We obviously have those high expectations, but I’m confident that we should be able to execute with whatever is thrown at us.”

The Marauders will be on the road in week one, heading to Sioux Falls to take on Augustana on September 2nd.