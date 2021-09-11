Football: UMary, Minot State and Dickinson State all drop home openers

Saturday was a big day for college football in North Dakota. The University of Mary and Minot State played a home game for the first time in nearly two years.

UMary faced a tall task against (1-0) Augustana University, which beat Minot State last weekend. The Marauders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but it was all Vikings after that. The Vikings won 42-20, dropping the Marauders’ record to 0-2 on the season.

In Minot, the Beavers also jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Sioux Falls, but it did not last long. The Cougars stormed back and won 49-10. The Beavers dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Dickinson State’s football team also hosted its home opener against Montana Western. The Bluehawks went back and forth with the lead throughout the first half, but ultimately fell 42-30.