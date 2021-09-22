Football: Undefeated Velva Aggies continuing to fill positions after 13 seniors graduated

The Velva/Garrison Aggies are sitting undefeated at 4-0.

Last season, the team went 10-2 but a lot has changed from 2020.

13 seniors graduated which left some pretty big holes in the lineup.

“Quarterbacks and skilled positions: running backs, receivers, some lineman. We basically returned one or two kids that played a lot on either side of the ball. So, you know, it isn’t that our shelves are empty. But, you know, we’re reloading as best we can,” said Larry sandy, head coach/athletic director.

One of the obstacles these Aggies are overcoming is the difference in gameplay between varsity and junior varsity.

While this roster has played junior varsity, many of them haven’t played at the higher level until now.

“Having to replace those 13 varsity players, you know, and the amount of minutes and experience that those guys had. We have very few varsity minutes coming back from our kids. A lot of JV minutes, obviously,” Sandy said.

