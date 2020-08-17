Football: University of Mary hoping to stay competitive during extended offseason

University of Mary’s football season may have been cancelled this fall, but the team is finding ways to stay ready for the next time they hit the field, whether that is in the spring or next fall.

The Marauder’s will not be able to have organized practices this semester, but they will be able to spend up to eight hours per week in the weight room. Head coach Craig Bagnell says it’s important for the team to continue competing in every aspect, even if they can’t hit the field for a few months.

“That competitive nature is happening all year long,” head coach Craig Bagnell said. “Not being able to play a game is a hard pill to swallow for them, but this isn’t a unique situation for just us. Everybody’s in this same boat. This is out of our circle of control, so we’re going to find ways to create that competitive environment in different facets.”

The NSIC is currently exploring options for a spring season.