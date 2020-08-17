Football: University of Mary hoping to stay competitive during extended offseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Mary’s football season may have been cancelled this fall, but the team is finding ways to stay ready for the next time they hit the field, whether that is in the spring or next fall.

The Marauder’s will not be able to have organized practices this semester, but they will be able to spend up to eight hours per week in the weight room. Head coach Craig Bagnell says it’s important for the team to continue competing in every aspect, even if they can’t hit the field for a few months.

“That competitive nature is happening all year long,” head coach Craig Bagnell said. “Not being able to play a game is a hard pill to swallow for them, but this isn’t a unique situation for just us. Everybody’s in this same boat. This is out of our circle of control, so we’re going to find ways to create that competitive environment in different facets.”

The NSIC is currently exploring options for a spring season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Football

Top plays

Robert One Minute 8-16

Leash 'N Learn

Meals available for those displaced by apartment fire

STD Testing

Poverty in North Dakota

Sunflower field manhunt

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-16-2020

High school football

Collegiate Baseball

"Save Our Kids"

Robert One Minute 8-15

Robert Suhr KX News at 6pm Forecast 8-15-20

Nedrose Football

Pickle Ball

Classic Cars in Mandan

Dacotah Speedway

Linton-HMB Football Co-Op

Northwoods League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss