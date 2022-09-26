Velva/Drake Anamoose/Garrison Football is one of only a handful of 11B Football teams who remain unbeaten at 6-0.

The Aggies are no strangers to regular season success, losing no more than once before the playoffs each of the last five seasons.

Head Coach Larry Sandy wants newer pieces to the lineup to gain more confidence in the final four games of Region Three games.

We spend a lot of time looking at video and understanding we still got kids who are learning the system and learning to trust the process that we’re putting in place and we’re getting there, but we still need to be at a better percentage in our execution,” Sandy said.