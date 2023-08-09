Last season’s story book ending was the perfect way to cap off Larry Sandy’s 33 year coaching career with the Aggies.

But this year, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison turns the page with Matt Weidler taking over the head coaching position, spending more than a decade as an assistant under Sandy.

The opportunity to write the next chapter of Aggie Football is all about putting the players in positions to succeed.

“For me personally, I’ve been working for this, and I knew my time would come. It’s just another opportunity to play, and I guess it’s just another title. I think we’ve got a really good staff,” Weidler said.

“The last couple of years, he’s slowly been taking over a little bit more and more, and he’s been so close to us, that it’s not really a big jump. It’s gonna be good,” Junior Quarterback/Safety Ben Schepp said.

Maybe the biggest returner in the title defense is third year starting quarterback and KX Sports Small School Football Athlete of the Year Ben Schepp, who hopes to continue making strides as a Junior.

“Last year, we put a lot on his shoulders, and sometimes a person forget that he was only a sophomore. We’ll lean on him and his ability to throw. It’s always nice to have that in high school football, and we’re looking for him to lead not only by example, but be a little bit more vocal,” Weidler said.

“He was young freshman year, but he’s improved a lot. He works out all the time. He puts the work in and it shows,” Junior Wide Receiver/ Cornerback Reggie Bruner said.

A strong running game and defense have been hallmarks of Velva football teams of the past, something that won’t change under Weidler.

“I think it’s a recipe for success if you can run the football and play good defense and be good on special teams. That’s not going to change and it’s been like that forever,” Weidler said.

Filling the spots left by seniors in the trenches will be a challenge to manage early, but returning talent at skill positions hope to fill leadership roles as they become upperclassman.

“I feel like the line coming up, they’re getting better every day. I feel like I’ve seen a lot of improvement from them so I feel like they’re gonna hold their own and do very good,” Schepp said.

“I like to help a lot of the younger guys out, in the weight room, classroom, on the field, everything. I try to come out with the same mentality, just be more physical be faster, and be smarter on the field,” Junior Running back/ Linebacker Hank Bodine said.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison opens season at Hazen August 18th.