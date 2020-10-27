Football: Velva overcoming injuries in their postseason run

The Velva Aggies Football team survived their opening round game against Bowman County, a 28-20 win over the Bulldogs.

But the Aggies suffered injuries to key players this year and Head Coach Larry Sandy says the younger players have been huge in replacing those holes.

“Well I think its something we talked about all summer and into the fall camp that is youre not just a scout player,” says Sandy. “Through the JV season and through practices that each of them have to get themselves understanding the system and prepared,” explains Head Coach Larry Sandy. “They’re the next man up in a lot of situations.”

The Aggies play host to Dickinson Trinity Saturday, a team they beat a few weeks back.