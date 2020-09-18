Football: Velva prepares for big game against Bishop Ryan

The Velva Aggies football team has been rolling this year with a 3-0 record.

In their last two games, the Aggies have scored 50 points or more. Head Coach Larry Sandy says the team is experienced, led by the senior core. That leadership will be crucial in a big rematch of the region championship with the Bishop Ryan Lions on Friday.

“You know you’re going to be a solid team,” says Sandy. “And you got to be disciplined in everything that you’re doing and you got to be explosive and that’s the big part.”

“Basically just having to stay on the same page,” says Wyatt Hanson. “We can’t be making mistakes, we got to be talking on the O-line and communicating to the quarterback and just making sure everyone knows the play.”