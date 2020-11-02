Football: Velva ready for round two in the semifinals

Velva’s football team is in a familiar position this postseason as they are headed to the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

The Aggies picked up a 33-0 win over Dickinson Trinity on Saturday. Head Coach Larry Sandy says the line being physical up front led to their big rushing attack from Gage Florence who finished with four Touchdowns, but it was the Aggies’ defense that stepped up to slow down the Titans rushing attack and shut them out.

“Everybody is playing their assignment, getting lined up correctly from the beginning and Coach Wiedler calling a super defensive game,” head coach Larry Sandy said. “Getting the game plan together and everyone doing their job, that’s the important part.”

“Our Linemen upfront took care of everything and then when anything leaked through our backers were there so it was really an all around effort from everyone today,” quarterback Jersey Selzler said.

“We had a great week of practice, Coach Weidler had a great gameplan put in and we just said our front four is better than theirs, linebackers filled their gaps and did their job,” Gage Florence said.

The Aggies travel to take on Lisbon Saturday.

