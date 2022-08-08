An 11A football team looking to bounce back from last season is Turtle Mountain.

The Braves finished 2021 with just one win, but return a majority of the players from last season, with the exception of the starting quarterback.

Head Coach Jason Gorneau says having familiar faces returning is huge for newcomers in the lineup.

“We’ve got that leadership and our leadership, like our center is back as a third year starter, so he’s got that leadership where he helps us out a lot and brings in that experience, getting the other lineman ready to go,” Gorneau said.

Game one for Turtle Mountain is slated for a Saturday matchup with Beulah on August 20th.