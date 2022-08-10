The Wolves look to bounce back from last season after going 0-9 in 2021.

Last year marked their first season playing in Class A.

Head Coach Justin Johnsrud said in the first couple of weeks they’re focusing on becoming a better defense.

And unlike previous years they have a good number of returners which allows the players to get back to work this fall.

“Pretty much the theme is for the first couple weeks is ‘is that the best you can do’. This year we are trying to do better then last year,” Jason Hogue, Senior Running Back/Linebacker, said.



“We got a lot of experience this year most of our guys are returners we didn’t have many seniors last year so I think that will help us the experience a lot this year,” Judd Johnsrud, Junior Quarterback/Linebacker, said.