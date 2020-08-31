Football: Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn ready to do whatever it takes this season

The Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Sioux are looking to make strides this year on the football field.

The Sioux are trying to play a balanced brand of football varying between a spread or bunch set offense. The team hasn’t made the playoffs in recent years, and they know if they want to reach that goal consistency will be key, and they are approaching every practice like it could be their last.

“Just play good football, every week matters, nothing is guaranteed to us year, so every week is important so we cant have a let down,” head coach Anthony Lee said.

“You just have to get better every single day, we cant go forward and then go backwards two steps everyday,” quarterback Jalyn Derr said.

As for what the Siou are doing at practice? Well, that’s easy.

“At practice doing our best and not taking a moment for granted,” tight end and linebacker Andrew Dunham said.

The Sioux take on Bottineau in a region game on Friday.