BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Former Bismarck Bobcats defenseman Sam Malinski has been signed by the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Malinski joined the Bobcats midway through their 2017-18 season, and then returned the following season, being named an Assistant Captain. During his Bobcat career, Malinski scored 15 goals and was credited with 40 assists.

Since then, Malinski has attended and played for Cornell University from 2019-2023, where he was a Captain in his senior year. He now takes the next step in his journey as he will look to make a name for himself in the Colorado Avalanche’s organization.