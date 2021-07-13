Former Bismarck Lark drafted by the New York Yankees

Cooper Bowman received the call of his life on Monday when the New York Yankees selected the Louisville second baseman in the 4th round with the 121st overall pick.

Bowman hails from Rapid City, South Dakota, and attended Iowa Western Community College before transferring to play ball for the University of Louisville.

However, Bowman is best known around Bismarck for his time playing for the Larks in 2019. Appearing in 28 games while batting .247 with 15 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Bowman becomes the 6th Larks player to be drafted by an MLB team and the earliest player taken by 20 rounds, (the earliest before that being Jeff Lindgren, who was taken by the Miami Marlins in the 24th round in 2019).